'ALMOST parking in disabled spot is the same,' Tipp gardaí issue warning after driver caught

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Thurles would like to remind everyone that the penalty for parking in a disabled spot and ALMOST parking in a disabled spot are the same.
This motorist was recently fined €150, gardaí added.
St Michael's David Slattery had little luck in front of goal against Fairview Rangers in last Saturday's Munster Junior Cup final played at Turners Cross in Cork.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.