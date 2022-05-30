'Netflix should buy the rights' - Twitter reacts to GAA catfish story gripping the country
The country has been gripped this week by the GAA catfish story featured on the 2 Johnnies podcast. Part 1 and Part 2 of the story have now been released and the country is hooked.
Johnny B reveals he was one of at least 40 well-known personalities, including GAA players, duped by a catfish running more than 20 different social media accounts.
It has been the top trending topic on Twitter all week in Ireland and some of the reactions have been hilarious:
The #GAAcatfish feels like the Bloggers Unveiled saga, both uniting all walks of entertainment and starting our summers with the perfect smoking area gossip. I feel alive. This is a proverbial sign of good weather. Summer 2018 was unreal— Sorcha (@sorcham12) May 27, 2022
Enter @LaurenGuilfoyle!! Den, den, den! This is getting serious! I’m absolutely gripped. More gripped than a line of hurls #Gaacatfish @the2johnnies— Keith Walsh (@KeithyWalsh) May 26, 2022
Pity it wasn’t the hurlers she was in to, ye could have called it “The Timber Swindler” #Gaacatfish @the2johnnies— Edwin Haren (@Father_Ed1) May 26, 2022
The famous photo.— The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) May 26, 2022
Posted 3 weeks after JB confronted & blocked her.
Some photo shopping. #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/w3BokWfdqO
Will I go to hell for bursting out laughing at someone slipping into a diabetic coma? God forgive me I HOWLED #Gaacatfish— Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) May 26, 2022
County teams will struggle to field now after hearing the #Gaacatfish podcast pic.twitter.com/0Ho9GdOpQf— Leon Holland (@leon_holland14) May 26, 2022
Can’t understand how I wasn’t targeted by #Gaacatfish. No.29 on the mayo minor hurling panel of 2015 I was surely a sitting duck.. #Gaacatfish— Cathal Conwell (@cathalconwell) May 26, 2022
Can’t remember my password for my work laptop in the mornings but Cora O’Donovon controlling 20 accounts without breaking sweat #Gaacatfish— Tucker (@Tucker78605725) May 25, 2022
The #GAACatfish saga is the most chaotic Irish Pop Culture moment since Nadine Coyle lied about her age on Popstars (and that’s a fact).— Elaine Murphy (@ElaineMurphy_) May 25, 2022
When you getting more and more info about the #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/u9TGs817E1— Peadar Donnelly (@PeadarDonnelly) May 25, 2022
All the Gaa players getting together to share the story of the cat fishing.. #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/iVkAS9bYGF— ColinJFGray (@CJFG39711118) May 26, 2022
I hope who ever made this has a fabulous week. I was close to getting the pen and paper out to try keep up #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/UfrqJ24LeP— Ciara Murphy (@Ciara_Murphy_x) May 24, 2022
Wrote an article about the #GAACatfish… Google Images has done me dirty. pic.twitter.com/BBjKGreS01— Sínann Fetherston (@sinannf) May 27, 2022
All I’m saying is, thank God my two knees gave in. #Gaacatfish— Conor Clarke (@Clarkeyy05) May 26, 2022
#Gaacatfish— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 26, 2022
Mise: pic.twitter.com/gDmwHV4pTv
Me after part 2 #gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/QZWzOSBnvf— Ciara (@Ciara_BK) May 26, 2022
2022 has been great value for Entertainment so far #WagathaChristie #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #GAACatfish pic.twitter.com/SL6P1FiUVO— Adam Casey (@Adamsoitis) May 25, 2022
Netflix should buy the rights to make a series on The 2 Johnnies #GAAcatfish. Absolutely bananas stuff— Tomás Keating (@MossBoxx) May 24, 2022
A future English Paper 1 Leaving Cert Question … was Footballer Paul ‘in on it’… DISCUSS! #Gaacatfish— June Fardey (@JuneFardey) May 25, 2022
Thank god social media wasn't a massive thing when I was a swashbuckling, free-scoring full forward of destruction under 16 or minor or I'd have been a sitting duck and prime candidate for the #Gaacatfish to sink her fishy claws into me too— Seffie O'Donnell (@Seffie_1) May 26, 2022
trying to keep up with all the profiles in the 2 johnnies catfish podcast #Gaacatfish pic.twitter.com/uxe9KU49gc— aisling (@aislingmck_) May 24, 2022
When the girl at the 3Arena turned out to be another one of Nikki's accounts #GaaCatfish pic.twitter.com/WYrlfE5EGd— Colm Brosnan (@ColmBrosnan) May 26, 2022
90% of inter-county Gaa players wondering why they never got cat-fished..but trying to keep high spirits and a firm ego..!#Gaacatfish #2johnnies pic.twitter.com/dihDsYaSLZ— Ronie O'Neill (@ronieoneill) May 25, 2022
If Nicki was on the county council there wouldn’t be a pot hole left in Ireland #GaaCatFish— Adrian (@LucoShade) May 24, 2022
The #Gaacatfish pod with #the2johnnies is the most mental thing I’ve ever heard in my life. At this point in time I’m beginning to question if I’m actually real— mel roberts (@melrobe08536915) May 25, 2022
At the presentation of prizes for the recent Pink Day competition Mary Riordan (sponsor), Ann Kinane Creamer (winner), Marian Riordan (sponsor), Lady Captain Yvonne Daly and Ann O'Donoghue (winner)
This project was a culmination of a project involving the Abbey School and in particular Jolene Carey TY teacher and Conor Hayes and the students on the Live Without Limits YSI Group
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.