30 May 2022

Cistercian College Students Scoop EirGrid Climate Awards

Congratulations to Dylan Cafferty, Dan O’Brien, James Miller and Sam Walsh, Macdara Fitzpatrick and Barnwell Mulholland

Cistercian College students Sam Walsh, Macdara Fitzpatrick and Barnwell Mulholland who won the EirGrid Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award with their project, Steps towards Energy Efficiency

30 May 2022 6:15 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A number of students from Cistercian College, Roscrea won the EirGrid Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award recently when the school held its SciFest STEM Fair.

Dylan Cafferty, Dan O’Brien and James Miller won the award for their project, ‘Solar and wind power working together to charge my phone’, while Sam Walsh, Macdara Fitzpatrick and Barnwell Mulholland claimed the accolade with their project, ‘Steps towards Energy Efficiency at CCR (Cistercian College Roscrea)’.

Also impressing the judges and claiming the honour with their project, ‘Investigating the viability of hydroelectricity in our school as a renewable source of energy’, were Robert Dunne and Harry Madden. 

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid partnered with SciFest to create the climate and energy focused award for its SciFest@School programme.

SciFest@School is a second-level programme promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education by providing a forum for students to present and display their scientific investigations.

Congratulating the students, Errol Close, Head of Strategy and Sustainability with EirGrid said, “EirGrid’s strategy is shaped by climate change and delivering a cleaner energy future. Achieving this will require strong development of the skills and critical thinking required across society and it is inspiring to see the Cistercian College students display such critical thinking with these innovative projects.   

“All three project teams showcased their creativity and are deserved winners of the award. Our partnership with SciFest offers not only the opportunity to promote greater participation in STEM subjects, but also to support young people to develop the skills needed to address an existential challenge like climate change,” added Close.

For further information about EirGrid’s role in delivering a cleaner energy future visit www.eirgrid.ie

