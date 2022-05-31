Revealed: Superb residential farm on Tipperary/Waterford border on sale for €1.3m

The beautifully designed south facing four-bedroom residence
Silaheen, Ballymacarbry, Waterford
Superb residential farm on circa 72 acres/29.14 HA in a scenic location.
The lands which are of excellent quality are suitable for any farming purpose and are laid out in one large block surrounding this magnificent residence.
The architecturally designed south facing four-bedroom residence is in absolute turnkey condition, extending to circa 370 sq.m/3,983 sq.ft and is accessed by a 300 metre driveway.
The property also has the benefit of a two span traditional roll top barn and an unoccupied/undeveloped original detached lofted cottage.
All the lands have been reseeded in the last few years and the farm has been used as a support farm for a dairy enterprise.
The property which is on a lovely elevated private site enjoys uninterrupted views of the Comeragh Mountain range to the east, the Knockmealdowns to the south and the Galtees to the west.
AMV €1,300,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
