Two cottages on sale in Tipperary in different locations and for different asking prices

The Thatch Cottage, Ballinlough, Lisronagh, Clonmel
Extended two-bed thatch cottage (pictured above), tastefully decorated and recently upgraded with the benefit of a detached home office.
On a mature landscaped site of circa 0.49 HA/1.21 acres, the lands have been cultivated organically, with mature fruit trees, lawn and paddock area and mixed forestry plantation, enjoying stunning views of Slievenamon and surrounding countryside.
AMV €225,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
Kylatlea, Mullinahone
Well-maintained two-bed thatched cottage on circa 1.46 HA/3.6 acres with hay barn, stables, modern arena and large range of outbuildings including a workshop and log cabin/home office.
The lands are laid out in five small paddocks/fields with a small duck pond serviced by a mountain stream supply.
Accommodation provides for two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open plan kitchen/dining and a modern lofted sitting room extension to the side.
This property is in a great location at the foot of Slievenamon with its excellent walks and trekking routes.
AMV €265,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
