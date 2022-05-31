Search

31 May 2022

Two cottages on sale in Tipperary in different locations and for different asking prices

Interested in either of them?

The Thatch Cottage, Ballinlough, Lisronagh, Clonmel

The Thatch Cottage, Ballinlough, Lisronagh, Clonmel

Extended two-bed thatch cottage (pictured above), tastefully decorated and recently upgraded with the benefit of a detached home office.

On a mature landscaped site of circa 0.49 HA/1.21 acres, the lands have been cultivated organically, with mature fruit trees, lawn and paddock area and mixed forestry plantation, enjoying stunning views of Slievenamon and surrounding countryside.

AMV €225,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788

Kylatlea, Mullinahone

Well-maintained two-bed thatched cottage on circa 1.46 HA/3.6 acres with hay barn, stables, modern arena and large range of outbuildings including a workshop and log cabin/home office.

The lands are laid out in five small paddocks/fields with a small duck pond serviced by a mountain stream supply.

Accommodation provides for two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open plan kitchen/dining and a modern lofted sitting room extension to the side.

This property is in a great location at the foot of Slievenamon with its excellent walks and trekking routes.

AMV €265,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788

