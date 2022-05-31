PICTURE: John O'Heney from Lattin has been appointed as Commissioner of Oaths for Tipperary

John O’Heney from Lattin, Tipperary has been appointed as Commissioner of Oaths for Tipperary by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Donal O’Donnell.

Mr O’Heney, who was appointed a Peace Commissioner in 2019, travelled to Dublin last week to the Supreme Court to receive his appointment.

A Commissioner for Oaths is a person who is authorised to verify affidavits, statutory declarations and other legal documents.

John was nominated for the position by six legal professionals from separate solicitor firms and by six members of the business community from around Tipperary.

Speaking to The Nationalist on his appointment, he said: “It was an honour for me to be appointed a Peace Commissioner by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in 2019 and now I am hugely honoured to be ratified as a Commissioner of Oaths by the Chief Justice. As a Commissioner of Oaths I will now be allowed to sign a wider variation of legal forms for people than I have been previously able to do as a Peace Commissioner.”

John O’Heney said he intends to continue acting as a Peace Commissioner while taking up his new role as Commissioner of Oaths. John thanked the individuals from the legal and business professions who nominated him for the position.

Anyone who wishes to contact him to sign any legal document can do so by sending him an email to johnpoheneypc@gmail.com or by finding him on his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.