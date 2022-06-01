'Real progress' being made at the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town

The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town has been named as one of just seven new recipients of the Community Services Programme (CSP) administered by Pobal.

The annual funding, seen as a major boost for the future of the Centre, will go towards the employment of two staff members allowing the Centre to expand its offering to the local community.

The announcement follows a detailed application submitted by the Centre with the support of Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, Tipperary County Council and South Tipperary Development Company.

CHRC Chairman, John McCahill, expressed his delight at the announcement.

“This is huge news for the Centre and is one of the major milestones that we have been aiming for in terms of securing our long-term future here at CHRC. We have been working with the county council, Task Force and South Tipperary Development for some time in trying to put a plan and various supports in place. This announcement is a culmination of that work and I want to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of the Board of Directors to those organisations and to our Manager Conor White and his staff here at the Centre.

“We are making real progress.”

Written by Martin Quinn