Search

01 Jun 2022

'Real progress' being made at the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town

In this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

01 Jun 2022 8:02 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town has been named as one of just seven new recipients of the Community Services Programme (CSP) administered by Pobal.

The annual funding, seen as a major boost for the future of the Centre, will go towards the employment of two staff members allowing the Centre to expand its offering to the local community.

The announcement follows a detailed application submitted by the Centre with the support of Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, Tipperary County Council and South Tipperary Development Company.

CHRC Chairman, John McCahill, expressed his delight at the announcement.

“This is huge news for the Centre and is one of the major milestones that we have been aiming for in terms of securing our long-term future here at CHRC. We have been working with the county council, Task Force and South Tipperary Development for some time in trying to put a plan and various supports in place. This announcement is a culmination of that work and I want to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of the Board of Directors to those organisations and to our Manager Conor White and his staff here at the Centre.

“We are making real progress.”
Written by Martin Quinn

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media