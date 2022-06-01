Boil water notice for Carrick-on-Suir area lifted with immediate effect

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council is notifying customers on the Carrick on Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on May 13 is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice was originally issued as a precaution due to elevated turbidity in the water supply which impacted the disinfection process. Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

All consumers on the Carrick on Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Pat Duggan of Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.