Revealed: Planning green light for massive project in Tipperary village

A planning application has been given the green light by Tipperary County Council for the development of a new astro-turf playing pitch with perimeter fencing and netting above, floodlights, goals and access gates.
The Board of Management of Moycarkey National School made the application with a development address at Drumgower,, Moycarkey, Thurles.
The project includes a new ball wall with netting to the top, a new grass playing pitch with goals and ball stop netting and posts, a new walkway around perimeter of the above proposed development, a new basketball court, with new proposed landscaping and all associated site works.
The council granted conditional planning permission.
