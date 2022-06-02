'It is locked up and there are no toilet facilities or anything else,' anger in Tipperary

File photo
A Tipperary TD has hit out over Clonmel station saying "it is locked up and there are no toilet facilities or anything else".
Newcastle's Mattie McGrath was speaking during a "Transport, Accelerating Sustainable Mobility" debate in the Dáil on May 31.
He said: "I must mention the Waterford to Limerick rail line. It is disgraceful the way it is trundling along and has been abandoned.
"When people arrive in Clonmel station by bus or train, it is locked up and there are no toilet facilities or anything else. It is disgraceful for public transport to treat people like that."
