BREAKING: Three cars caught doing ridiculous speeds in Tipperary during garda operation

File photo
As part of National Slow Down Day from June 2 to June 3, in the first nine hours, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 78,911 vehicles and detected 374 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk included:
71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R661 Holycross Holycross Tipperary
66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cashel Road Cahir Tipperary
94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R498 Ballinlonty Borrisoleigh Tipperary
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.
The Cashel Fire Station on Ladyswell Street, above, is to be replaced with a new facility in Wallers Lot
Minister Darragh O’Brien (second from left) with Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, Deputy Jackie Cahill and Jimmy Browne, TUS, during the Minister’s visit to Clonmel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.