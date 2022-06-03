IMPORTANT: Gardaí issue message to public on searches for missing Tipperary man

File photo
Gardaí have issued a message to the public on the search for a missing Tipperary man in Kerry.
In a statement, they said: "At this time, searches are being conducted by Kerry Mountain Rescue in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and other official rescue services only."
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60-year-old John Dunne.
John's last known whereabouts are in the Lisleibane area of Beaufort, County Kerry where it's believed he went for a hike on a local mountain trail on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
The Cashel Fire Station on Ladyswell Street, above, is to be replaced with a new facility in Wallers Lot
Minister Darragh O’Brien (second from left) with Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, Deputy Jackie Cahill and Jimmy Browne, TUS, during the Minister’s visit to Clonmel
