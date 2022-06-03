Drominagh Wood, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 ND83
Fancy owning this four-bedroom house in Tipperary that's near a harbour? It's on sale as part of BidX1's auction on June 17.
It has a guide price of €120,000.
The detached four-bedroom bungalow is located approximately 2km from Terryglass village and within close proximity to Lough Derg and Terryglass harbour.
Extending to approximately 232 sq.m (2,497 sq.ft), the property is a vacant possession.
The Cashel Fire Station on Ladyswell Street, above, is to be replaced with a new facility in Wallers Lot
Minister Darragh O’Brien (second from left) with Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, Deputy Jackie Cahill and Jimmy Browne, TUS, during the Minister’s visit to Clonmel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.