Full scale of Tipperary's accommodation crisis is laid bare in new figures

The sheer scale of the accommodation crisis in County Tipperary is evident in council’s spend on emergency accommodation, says Deputy Martin Browne TD.

The Tipperary Sinn Féin TD has said that figures he has received on the rising cost to Tipperary County Council of securing emergency accommodation represents the sheer scale of the accommodation crisis in Co Tipperary.

Teachta Browne said: “Figures provided to me by Tipperary County Council have revealed that in less than 18 months, €670,000 was spent by the local authority on emergency accommodation for individuals and families who are at immediate risk of homelessness.

“When broken down, these figures reveal the escalating crisis.

“For the entirety of last year Tipperary County Council says it spent €390,804 on emergency accommodation.

“So far this year – less than halfway through - €279,394 has already been spent, indicating the pressure the council is under to cope with the rising levels of homelessness.

“It must also be noted that the council has been finding it increasingly difficult to find the amount of emergency accommodation needed, adding to people’s uncertainty.

“In April of this year 63 adults were confirmed to be homeless in Tipperary. This is up from 32 in April of last year. This figure does not include children.

“At no point in the intervening period did the figures drop.

“The crisis is immediate.

“Tipperary renters need greater protections against evictions.

“But delays, such as the exclusion of Tipperary County Council from the affordable housing fund while it must assess whether it can access such funding going forward, slows down the response.

“Delays in addressing vacant and derelict sites those who let them remain unused is an added problem.

“But there has been and over-reliance on HAP and other forms of leasing through the private rental sector.

“Local authorities must be enabled to buy appropriate properties with HAP or RAS tenants in place where the tenant has an eviction notice and is at risk of homelessness.

“These tenants are now being evicted and there is nowhere for them to go. And people, who never considered the likelihood of homelessness find themselves having to seek emergency accommodation.

“I have outlined to the Minister the immediacy of the crisis in Tipperary. Delayed action must no longer be tolerated.”