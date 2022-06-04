BREAKING: Planning lodged for massive housing development in this Tipperary village

File photo
A planning application has been lodged for the construction of 24 residential units at Ivowen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.
Coalquay Developments Ltd has made the application to Tipperary County Council which will consist of fourteen two-bedroom houses (semi-detached and terraced), six three-bedroom houses (semi-detached) and four one-bedroom own door apartments (in two blocks of two) including all associated site development works.
The council has until July 28 to make their decision and the application is currently in "pre-validation".
