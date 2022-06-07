Eight drivers caught parking on footpaths and disabled bays in this Tipperary town in one day...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel gardaí on patrol around the town on June 5 observed numerous vehicles in the town centre parked on footpaths and disabled bays.
A total of eight Fixed Charge Notices were issued to drivers throughout the day using the garda mobility device.
Clonmel gardaí wish to remind motorists that it is illegal to park your vehicle in a disabled bay without a disabled parking badge displayed.
