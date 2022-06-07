ALERT: Still a lot of uncertainty around potential storm Thursday into Friday

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There's still a lot of uncertainty around a potential storm Thursday into Friday which includes the remnants of Tropical Storm Alex, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Most models keep it out west but could still bring some strong winds Friday.
"Helpfully the worst of it will avoid us but an unsettled week with spells of rain."
Presentation to winning trainer Pat Buckley’s family after Gaston Pecas won The Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes at Clonmel Greyhound Racing Track on Sunday last
Deputy Principal Breda Sullivan with retiring teacher Mrs. Celine Johnson (right) at Our Lady of Mercy Primary Schools last occasion together
The South Tipperary Hospice lunch and garden party will take place at Hotel Minella (pictured) on June 23
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.