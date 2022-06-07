Stunning! Magnificent four-bedroom house in Tipperary on sale for €425,000

No 2 Limetree Grove, Cashel, Tipperary, E25 A660
Price: €425,000
This property is without question one of the finest properties to come to market in Cashel in recent times.
Located within a kilometre of the town, the house is in turnkey condition throughout, and having been the showhouse for the development when these properties were originally launched, it has been maintained to an exceptional standard since.
Upon entry, contemporary tiling covers the entrance hallway which sets the tone for the rest of the house. The marble fireplace in the living room must be mentioned as a spectacle.
The kitchen lies at the heart of the ground floor, and is finished wonderfully with granite work tops. Off the kitchen, the utility room and downstairs toilet can be found.
On the first floor, the classy main bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling, Each of the four bedrooms offer an abundance of space and accommodation, while the master bedroom and two of the spare rooms are also fitted with wardrobes.
The master bedroom is typical of this wonderful home, with a walk-in-wardrobe as well as an ensuite to complete the impressive home.
Externally, this property is a site to behold boasting a colourful garden. Contact DNG Liam O’Grady on 062 31986.
Presentation to winning trainer Pat Buckley’s family after Gaston Pecas won The Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes at Clonmel Greyhound Racing Track on Sunday last
Deputy Principal Breda Sullivan with retiring teacher Mrs. Celine Johnson (right) at Our Lady of Mercy Primary Schools last occasion together
The South Tipperary Hospice lunch and garden party will take place at Hotel Minella (pictured) on June 23
