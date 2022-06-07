Search

07 Jun 2022

Accident 'life changing not life ending' says Rita Fenton as she continues to grow her business

Rita specialises in designing and manufacturing personalised and themed funeral wreaths nationwide

John O'Heney

07 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Rita Fenton of Rita’s Flowers based in Tipperary Town.

Rita is a native of Patrickswell in Limerick.

She worked for many years in Tipperary before returning in 2010 to Limerick to manage Rita’s Flowers, which she established into a highly successful business.

Rita specialises in designing and manufacturing personalised and themed funeral wreaths nationwide. She also produces fresh flowers, silk flowers and also manufactures silk wreaths in her store.

While Rita’s business life went from strength to strength, her personal life took a dramatic change in 2012 following an accident.

She says this was “life changing not life ending”.

Ultimately it left her with a permanent disability which resulted in limited mobility.

The accident took a huge tole on Rita’s personal life initially, but she still manages her business on a daily basis, working around her disability.

In 2018 Rita set her sights on Tipperary Town and made the decision to open a second shop.

She has always referred to Tipperary Town as her second home and the town had always been a great supporter of Rita’s Flowers in Limerick, so opening another store in Tipperary Town made perfect sense to her.

The shop has gone from strength to strength since opening, much to Rita’s delight.

A warm welcome and a kind word will always greet you in Rita’s Flower Shop. She takes delight in helping her customers in any way she can.

Rita is also hugely involved in the community in Tipperary Town through the Chamber of Commerce, and recently she became actively involved in the organisation of the Tipperary Festival.

Rita would like to thank all her loyal customers to date and she is always excited to welcome new customers in the future. The very best wishes to Rita and to all his family for the future of the business and I wish her many happy and successful years ahead.

Written by John O’Heney

