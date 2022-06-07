Journalist Lara Marlowe to be guest speaker at the Cashel Arts Festival Bolton Lecture

Cashel Arts Festival organisers are delighted to announce that the sixth annual Bolton Lecture will be delivered by Lara Marlowe. Tickets will be available to book from Friday.



Lara has been a foreign correspondent for the Irish Times since 1996, working in France, the Middle East, the US and more recently in Ukraine. Before the Irish Times, she wrote for Time Magazine, the Financial Times and the International Herald Tribune.



Lara has covered many of the major events of our time, including four French presidents, the first term of Barack Obama and conflicts in Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied territories, former Yugoslavia, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Georgia and the Central African Republic.



Lara has received three awards for her work for The Irish Times, and holds degrees from UCLA, the Sorbonne and Oxford. France made her a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur for her contribution to Franco-Irish relations.



Lara published the best-selling memoir Love in a Time of War, My Years with Robert Fisk at the end of 2021. In this year’s Bolton lecture, she will talk about what she has learned from more than 40 years of journalism, including the 15 years she worked alongside the late Robert Fisk.