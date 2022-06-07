Cash stolen in burglary of Clonmel church

A sum of cash was stolen in a burglary at St Oliver’s Church in Clonmel last Friday afternoon.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the burglary occurred between 2pm and 5pm on June 3. The church was open when the culprit or culprits entered the place of worship. A door in the church was forced open and cash was stolen.
The Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who saw a person or persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the church last Friday afternoon to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
