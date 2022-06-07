BREAKING: Man charged after massive drugs seizure in Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
A man in his 50s was arrested in Tipperary Town on Bank Holiday Monday in connection with the seizure of over 5,000 tablets with an estimated street value of €10,300.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of €700 was also seized.
The male was detained by members of Tipperary Town Drugs Unit and Divisional Crime Task Force and was charged with Possession of Drugs for Sale or Supply.
He appeared in court in Thurles on June 7 and was released on bail, pending analysis, to appear in court again on a future date.
