St Ailbe's principal presents Rory Sampson with the cup for Student of the Year 2022

PICTURE: Martin Quinn
Pictured above is St Ailbe’s principal Ruaidhri Devitt presenting Rory Sampson with the cup for Student of the Year 2022.
Meanwhile, Tipperary ladies football star Megan Heffernan returned recently to St Ailbe’s School to receive her Tipperary ETB Sports Achievement Award.
See the picture below:
Men’s race winner, Noel Murphy, Waterford AC approaching finish line at Carrick Swan GAA Club at Pairc na nEalaí
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.