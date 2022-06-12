North Tipperary Hospice Needs your Help.

Together for Hospice Sun Flower Days are returning to our Streets in Nenagh, Thurles and Roscrea on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June. 2022.



The National Hospice Movement are this year returning the campaign to the streets and also organising a digital campaign with a virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden and this year’s Ambassador is Diarmuid Gavin.



The campaign is vital for the delivery of the In Home Care Service which managed to keep going right through Covid Times.



In North Tipperary the In Home Care service is very important and in May 2022 the organisation made it possible for 23 adults to be supported in their own homes surrounded by family and loves ones and the service ensures that all clients can die at home with dignity and respect. North Tipperary Hospice funds 18% of the In Home Care Palliative care service organised through Milford Care Service and delivered by the Home care Team based in Thurles and Nenagh.

All the equipment needed to make clients comfortable is provided free of charge by North Tipperary Hospice Movement and delivered to the Homes of each client. Special thanks to Board Member Lelia Kelly who organises the In Home Care project on behalf of NTHM.



The Board of North Tipperary Hospice were very sad to learn of the death of Marguerite Brogan who was a valued member of the North Tipperary Palliative In Home Care team and we extend or deepest sympathy to husband Willie daughter Anna, mother Margaret and father Joe and Family and to all her colleagues on the North Tipperary In Home Care team.



The organisation needs to fund raise €400,000 each year to deliver our In Home Care programme and to fund the equipment needed to support people to be cared for in the comfort of their own home. The organisation also funds three cancer care centres in North Tipperary, Suir Haven in Thurles, Suaimhneas in Nenagh and Outreach in Roscrea where all our services are free of charge and clients and their family members receive information, support, counselling complimentary therapies, support groups, and classes in wellness, art, yoga are provided thanks to Tipperary E.T.B.



No person in North Tipperary needs to be alone during their cancer or life ending illness and North Tipperary Hospice Movement are here to help. None of our work would be possible without the generous support of the people of North Tipperary and we encourage you to dig deep once again on the 10th and 11th June when our Sun Flower collection will take place in Nenagh, Thurles, Roscrea. A big thank you to all the businesses in the three towns who allow the Sun Flower collection points to be set up outside their premises.

A major thanks to all the volunteers who help out to make the campaign a success and thanks to the Board members and the local area branches for their continued voluntary work to make sure North Tipperary Hospice Movement continues to deliver professional and free services to all who need it in North Tipperary.

Thanks to Hazel O Shea the National Hospice Movement for all her work coordinating the Sun Flower campaign for the 26 Hospices Nationally and all the funds collected in each county stay in each county, details from www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.