Tipperary gardaí make number of bank holiday drink and drug driving arrests
The gardaí in Tipperary were active over the bank holiday weekend, particularly on Bank Holiday Monday, in relation to detecting road traffic offences.
One male was arrested in Nenagh on suspicion of driving while supposed to be off the road.
Two other males were arrested in Nenagh on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Files are being prepared for the DPP.
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
