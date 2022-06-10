Planning REFUSED for eighteen metre mast on grounds of Tipperary soccer club

File photo
Planning permission has been refused for an eighteen metre mast at Clonmel Town FC, Cashel Road, Clonmel.
Shared Access Ltd made the application for an 18m monopole to support telecommunications antenna and ancillary equipment, cabinets, fencing and all associated site works for use by Three Ireland (Hutchinson) Ltd and other operators.
Tipperary County Council refused the application.
