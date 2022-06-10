New fundraiser for Cashel teen paralysed after freak accident while playing with friends

A new fundraising drive has been set up for Corey Prendergast.

Corey is a young man from Cashel and while playing with friends recently a freak accident occurred.

The 17-year-old suffered a severe spinal injury that has left him paralysed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Cashel Town FC adult and juvenile clubs.

The page says: “It’s a tragedy our community is still trying to come to terms with.

“Anyone who knows Corey will tell you of his exceptional talent as a soccer player. Having played at every age group through the Cashel Town Schoolboys Club, he graduated to join the Cashel Town youths team with the honour of being the outgoing Schoolboys Player of Year for 2021 season. Having played with the youths throughout the season he was also recognised and played with the adult junior team at the age of 16, rewarding his ability and talent.

“As you can imagine his parents and his siblings will also have to make massive adjustments to their lives as Corey starts on his road to recovery. To help provide some financial support for Corey and his family, his Cashel Town soccer family are asking you to please donate to this GoFundMe page.”

Search “Kick it for Corey!” to find the page.