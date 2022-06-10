Search

12 Jun 2022

New fundraiser for Cashel teen paralysed after freak accident while playing with friends

Can you help?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Can you help Corey and his family?

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A new fundraising drive has been set up for Corey Prendergast.

Corey is a young man from Cashel and while playing with friends recently a freak accident occurred.

The 17-year-old suffered a severe spinal injury that has left him paralysed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Cashel Town FC adult and juvenile clubs.

The page says: “It’s a tragedy our community is still trying to come to terms with.

“Anyone who knows Corey will tell you of his exceptional talent as a soccer player. Having played at every age group through the Cashel Town Schoolboys Club, he graduated to join the Cashel Town youths team with the honour of being the outgoing Schoolboys Player of Year for 2021 season. Having played with the youths throughout the season he was also recognised and played with the adult junior team at the age of 16, rewarding his ability and talent.

“As you can imagine his parents and his siblings will also have to make massive adjustments to their lives as Corey starts on his road to recovery. To help provide some financial support for Corey and his family, his Cashel Town soccer family are asking you to please donate to this GoFundMe page.”

Search “Kick it for Corey!” to find the page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media