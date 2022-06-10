Revealed: Quaint two-bedroom cottage in Tipperary on sale for €150,000

Churchfield Cottage, Cahir Road, Clerihan
Power & Walsh are delighted to bring Churchfield Cottage to the market for sale.
Approximately 42 sq m/452 sq ft in size, this compact and quaint two-bedroom cottage has been lovingly and respectfully restored by its current owner.
The property is situated on 0.20 acre approximately with fabulous countryside views.
The property features solid fuel central heating and triple glazed PVC windows.
Externally, the property features steel shed. Located approx 1.5km from Clerihan village and approximately 10.5km from Clonmel town.
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.