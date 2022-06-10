Search

12 Jun 2022

Revealed: Quaint two-bedroom cottage in Tipperary on sale for €150,000

Any interest?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Churchfield Cottage, Cahir Road, Clerihan

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jun 2022 11:12 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Power & Walsh are delighted to bring Churchfield Cottage to the market for sale.

Approximately 42 sq m/452 sq ft in size, this compact and quaint two-bedroom cottage has been lovingly and respectfully restored by its current owner.

The property is situated on 0.20 acre approximately with fabulous countryside views.

The property features solid fuel central heating and triple glazed PVC windows.

Externally, the property features steel shed. Located approx 1.5km from Clerihan village and approximately 10.5km from Clonmel town.

Local News

