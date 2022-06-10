PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí on patrol intercepted this vehicle and arrested the driver

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí on patrol on Thursday evening intercepted this vehicle (pictured above) after observing a disqualified driver driving the vehicle.
The disqualification was confirmed via the Mobility App.
The driver was arrested and charged to court and the vehicle was seized.
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.