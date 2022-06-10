Search

12 Jun 2022

Well-known RTÉ Journalist to host special event for Tipperary businesses

10 Jun 2022 8:39 AM

Over the past two years businesses have been challenged to pivot and change how they look at business.

Lots of local businesses took to the world of online retailing and some realised the potential of international markets.

For businesses that had operated internationally prior to the pandemic and Brexit, the importance of re-establishing and expanding export markets is paramount.

Navigating how to and who to talk to can be overwhelming. 

On Thursday, June 16 from 4-8pm at the Inn at Dromoland the Mid-West Local Enterprise Offices, supported by Enterprise Europe Network, are inviting businesses to come and discover all you need to know to start your journey from local to global.

The evening will be hosted by well-known RTÉ journalist, technology and digital entrepreneur, Áine Kerr, and promises to provide all the information, connections and resources needed to execute a successful export strategy. 

Hear from a panel of successful LEO & Enterprise Ireland clients from Clare, Tipperary and Limerick who will share their experience of growth and exporting and discover common small businesses export challenges and how to overcome them from an expert panel.

Take advantage of FREE 1-2-1 mentoring clinics with export mentors and get some clarity on your exporting obstacles.

The event also offers businesses key networking opportunities with export support organisations like Irish Exporters Association, InterTrade Ireland, Enterprise Ireland’s Agile/Innovation Department and many more to learn how they can help your business with global expansion. 

Whether your business is considering, planning or looking to increase international clients, this event is a priority. To book your place, scan the QR code, head to www.localenterprise.ie/clare or call LEO Tipperary on (052) 616 6200 or (052) 616 6456

