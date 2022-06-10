Search

12 Jun 2022

Smiles all round as sod turned at Barnane National School

Councillor Eddie Moran was delighted to confirm that funding for this school project had increased to €680,000 from the original figure of €450,000

Smiles all round as sod turned at Barnane National School

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

10 Jun 2022 10:47 AM

There were smiles all round on Thursday as staff and pupils gathered at Barnane National School for the official sod turning that heralds the start of work on the new and much anticipated extension.

Last month Councillor Eddie Moran was delighted to confirm the overall funding granted for this school project had increased to €680,000 from the original figure of €450,000. 

The extension consists of an additional mainstream classroom with ensuite toilets, 2 Special Education Teaching Rooms, a store room, a disability toilet and an upgraded parking area.

"I am thrilled for all involved," said Cllr. Moran at the turning of the first sod. "The pupils and staff won’t know themselves with the extra space, which has been needed for quite some time.  

"I have been working on this project since it was first proposed. Barnane National School is such a friendly and welcoming school that provides an all round primary education to its pupils. It is great too see schools like this get the assistance they need to flourish into the future."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media