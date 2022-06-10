Tipperary Business Awards online applications are now open

Today, County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce launched their Business Awards applications portal online at www.countytipperarychamber.com

Entries are being sought for no less than ten categories and the only requirement for entry is that the applicant must be a County Tipperary based business.

Following a very successful virtual event last year, the 2022 awards will see the much-anticipated event back with a bang in the format of a live, in person, black tie awards extravaganza at Hotel Minella, in Clonmel on Friday, October 7.

The business awards offer a unique opportunity to businesses across the entire county to gain free publicity and notoriety for their entrepreneurial efforts and excellence in their field. Businesses from all across the county are set to go head-to-head in ten varied categories. Provided applicants meet the criteria set out in the award descriptor on the chamber website, they can enter as many categories as they wish. It is important to note that membership of the chamber is not a prerequisite to entry. Also note membership is not a consideration of the judging panel, this is to ensure the integrity of the competition and that the best business entry, wins each award.

Categories include; Employer of the Year, Workplace Wellbeing Diversity & Inclusion, Outstanding Customer Experience, Digital Transformation, CSR Community Impact, Social Enterprise of the Year, Energy Management Leadership, Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing, Innovation, Agribusiness of the Year and Start Up of the Year.

Completion of a simple online entry form on the County Tipperary Chamber website offers businesses from all across the premier county the opportunity to engage in complimentary promotional and PR activities throughout the campaign.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, June 30. Business owners and managers are encouraged to embrace this incredible opportunity to promote their business, build brand awareness, recruit new customers and retain existing ones through participation in the awards programme.

Speaking of the County Tipperary Chamber Business Awards, Chamber President, Paula Carney-Hoffler said “To win a County Tipperary Chamber Business Award is a great honour for anyone in business. Past winners regularly reach out to share their experiences with us reporting growth in sales, valuable media exposure and increased brand awareness and recognition as a result of their win. It is exciting to think that there are so many brilliant Tipperary based businesses right now considering entry, who will enjoy all of that and more. The Chamber of Commerce is delighted to host the awards, it is wonderful to play such a significant role to ensure well-deserved recognition and support of local businesses, it's what the chamber is all about.

To enter all it takes is a few minutes to complete our simple online entry form and you’re in with a chance to win. I strongly encourage each and every business in the county to have a look online at the various categories and consider taking the leap of faith this year and entering the awards, it won’t cost you a cent but could be worth its weight in gold for you and your business!”

An independent judging panel led by Gillian Barry of TÚS has been appointed to adjudicate the awards on behalf of the Chamber to ensure the integrity of the process and that the very best winners are chosen in each category.

They will thoroughly review all applications, shortlist the finalists in each category and from there they will deliberate and ultimately decide on the winners. It is important to note that shortlisted finalists and award winners will enjoy ample media exposure and the chance to align their brands with those who are deemed remarkable in their field throughout this process over the course of a six-month campaign.

Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward said “We are so fortunate here at County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce to have so many local businesses willing to support others in business across the county through sponsorship of these very special awards. We’re most grateful to our many sponsors of the awards without whom they couldn’t take place. The team at County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce are very much looking forward to working with our sponsors and supporters over the coming months to ensure they enjoy all the associated benefits and return on investment for their goodwill and support of business in Tipperary.”