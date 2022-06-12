Enhancement works being carried out in Tipperary Town housing estates welcomed by local councillor

Great work being carried oun in Pearse Park in Tipperary Town
Tipperary Town elected representative Cllr Annemarie Ryan has praised all those involved in improving the appearance of estates throughout the town.
"Lots of good work going on around Tipperary town estates.
You've got George O'Neill and the Tipperary Tidy Towns gang up at O'Leary Place weeding (with no chemicals!!) and you've Jimmy the Brush from Knockanrawley Resource Centre Mens Shed helping Pat Lonergan digger driver from Tipperary County Council clear out an overgrown green space in Pearse Park," said Cllr Ryan.
