14 Jun 2022

Free bus from Littleton and Ballingarry to Construction and Retrofit Training Centre Open Day in Tipperary Town

The Open Day is to showcase Tipperary ETB's new Construction/Retrofit Skills Training Centre and takes place from 10am to 12pm on Monday, June 20

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

14 Jun 2022 7:44 AM

Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative are organising a free bus from Ballingarry and Littleton to bring people to the Open Day at Tipperary ETB’s new Construction/Retrofit Skills Training Centre in Tipperary Town on Monday June 20.


The Open Day is to showcase Tipperary ETB's new Construction/Retrofit Skills Training Centre and takes place from 10am to 12pm and is open to anyone interested in upskilling or training in these in demand skills.

After successful delivery of the Diploma in Dry Lining, and in response to the Construction Industry needs, Tipperary Education and Training Board are now offering Plastering Skills and Retrofit Insulation Skills courses. The Construction and Retrofit Skills courses offered by Tipperary ETB include: Plastering (Basic Skills); Retrofit Insulation Skills; Near Zero Energy Building #NZEB; and Drylining. The Training Centre is located at Bansha Road (beside Glen Vets), Tipperary Town, E34 W973.

Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative (ECTC) are organising the bus as part of the Community Led Just Transition Project in association with Littleton Development Association CLG. and Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG.

The bus will leave Ballingarry at approximately 9am on Monday 20th June with a stop in Littleton along the way and will return again at Midday. The bus is free for people attending the Training Centre Open Day but passengers must register in advance in order to gauge numbers. Full details of the timetable and how to register are on the website www.energycommunitiestipp.ie. 


ECTC is a community led, home insulation upgrade and retrofitting organisation which provides a One Stop Shop Retrofit Service overseen by a volunteer board of directors from 15 member communities. This takes the hassle out of getting grant aid, sourcing contractors and overseeing projects for homeowners, businesses and community groups.

ECTC has upgraded over 800 homes and secured over €12 million in investment for Tipperary, with funding from Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). ECTC’s mission is to allow communities in Tipperary and surrounding areas to create local employment and community benefit through reducing their carbon footprint and generating community-owned energy.

The Community Led Just Transition Project is supported by the Just Transition Fund and the Carbon Tax Fund.

