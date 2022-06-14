Tipperary gardaí arrest two males in relation to arson attack incident

File photo
On Monday morning, gardaí from Clonmel arrested two males in relation to an incident which took place on the early hours of Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Investigating gardaí wish to make a further appeal for any witnesses who may have information that can assist with their investigation to please make contact with the gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640
Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a suspected arson attack that occurred between the hours of 5am and 6am at Monvey, Northfields area of Clonmel located off the N24.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to Contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Cllr Michael O’Meara with Roland Dyre, Tadgh Milne and Leslie Stanley all Lorrha with a barn owl box outside historic Lorrha abbey
West Waterford Golf Club member and Ballinamult native, Seamus Power, will tee off at the US Open in Brookline on Thursday. All in Tipperary wish him the very best over, we hope, four days.
