Revealed: Four-bed semi-detached house on sale for €255,000 in Ashgrove Court

31 Ashgrove Court, Clonmel
Guide Price: €255,000
An excellent opportunity to purchase a four-bed semi with an attached garage in Ashgrove Court, which is a very popular residential area.
PF Quirke & Co Ltd are delighted to market this property which accommodates an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, guest WC and garage at ground floor with four bedrooms and two bathrooms at first floor. The property has PVC windows and oil fired central heating.
There is a large enclosed south west facing rear garden and plenty of off-street parking. Ashgrove is in an ideal location being close to the Poppyfields SC and Talbot Hotel with easy access to the N24 and the town centre.
This is a very nice family home. We recommend early inspection.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
