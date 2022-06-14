ALERT: Temperature forecast for Friday predicts that up to 26C is possible

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Summer is on a Friday this year," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Latest temperature forecast for Friday with up to 26C possible. Back to 17C or 18C for Saturday though."
Cllr Michael O’Meara with Roland Dyre, Tadgh Milne and Leslie Stanley all Lorrha with a barn owl box outside historic Lorrha abbey
West Waterford Golf Club member and Ballinamult native, Seamus Power, will tee off at the US Open in Brookline on Thursday. All in Tipperary wish him the very best over, we hope, four days.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.