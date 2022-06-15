Search

15 Jun 2022

Roscrea Badminton Club celebrates the Joe Tuohy tournament

Presentation of cheque for €1,500 to Joe Keating and Kieran McCormack from the Irish Red Cross to help Ukkrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

15 Jun 2022 3:14 PM

On May 23, we were delighted to be joined at club training by Joey, Nuala and Sharon from the Tuohy Family to present a cheque for €1,500 to Joe Keating and Kieran McCormack from the Irish Red Cross to help Ukkrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.


The great day that was the Joe Tuohy Tournament was responsible for this.


We would once again like to thank the following their great support on the day,
John Carroll at Carrolls Service Station, Centra, Circle K Ireland, Guinness Ireland, Garry McCarthy Trophies, Mark Shaw at Glebe Creations, Tipperary County Badminton Association, Micheal Parlon from Calor Gas, Paddy Meagher, Johnny Madden, Pat Hough, club members from our own club and clubs around the county who provided the huge selection of yummy stuff on the day.


Congratulations to everyone who played on the day. There were some great matches played with great spirt and enthusiasm.


The Tuohy Family was present in the hall all day and allowed us to hold this tournament in celebration of Joe’s love and passion for the game.
Joe would have been in his element.

Local News

