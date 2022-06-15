Roscrea Badminton Club celebrates the Joe Tuohy tournament

On May 23, we were delighted to be joined at club training by Joey, Nuala and Sharon from the Tuohy Family to present a cheque for €1,500 to Joe Keating and Kieran McCormack from the Irish Red Cross to help Ukkrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.
The great day that was the Joe Tuohy Tournament was responsible for this.
We would once again like to thank the following their great support on the day,
John Carroll at Carrolls Service Station, Centra, Circle K Ireland, Guinness Ireland, Garry McCarthy Trophies, Mark Shaw at Glebe Creations, Tipperary County Badminton Association, Micheal Parlon from Calor Gas, Paddy Meagher, Johnny Madden, Pat Hough, club members from our own club and clubs around the county who provided the huge selection of yummy stuff on the day.
Congratulations to everyone who played on the day. There were some great matches played with great spirt and enthusiasm.
The Tuohy Family was present in the hall all day and allowed us to hold this tournament in celebration of Joe’s love and passion for the game.
Joe would have been in his element.
Cyril Bailey, EBS Nenagh, presenting sponsorship for the Nenagh Éire Ógres camp to Tom Gleeson, secretary of Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club
Clonmel AC’s Evan Fitzgerald on the podium with his silver medal following the National 5 Mile Road Race on Saturday last
Paschal Ryan, (centre), with junior members of Ballinhassig GAA club, gearing up for their 140k walk fundraiser. Inset is the walking route from Cork to Tipperary
Thurles Musical Society helped to Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption with proceeds of their recent concert going towards the fund
