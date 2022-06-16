Tipperary gardaí investigating two separate attacks on vehicles in the past week
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating several criminal damage reports in Nenagh over recent days, including one incident in which a car was set on fire.
The vehicle was reportedly set on fire in a housing estate on the Borrisokane Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning last.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination.
Gardaí are also viewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
Another car was damaged in a Toomevara housing estate overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.