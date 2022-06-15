Search

15 Jun 2022

'Just a short time left and the crew will be back,' Vintage Rally set to return

Martin Quinn

15 Jun 2022 3:01 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Just a short time left and the crew will be back in action at the Tipperary Town Plaza for the rescheduled Tipperary Vintage Rally on Sunday, June 19.

Due to the weather conditions on Easter Sunday, the rally had to be postponed and to say the group were disappointed would be an understatement.

However from raindrops comes sunshine and the crew are all fired up for Sunday when hopefully the weather will be in their favour.

Dog show starts at 3pm with entries taken at 1.30pm.

Vintage cars, bikes, tractors, trucks, stationary engines and auto jumble trade stands. Military vehicle displays and much much more.

Here’s hoping for the best of weather for the Family Fun day on Sunday, June 19 in Tipperary Town at the Supermac’s Tipp Town Plaza.

All proceeds to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Hope to see you there.

Martin Quinn

