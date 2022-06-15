'Just a short time left and the crew will be back,' Vintage Rally set to return

Just a short time left and the crew will be back in action at the Tipperary Town Plaza for the rescheduled Tipperary Vintage Rally on Sunday, June 19.
Due to the weather conditions on Easter Sunday, the rally had to be postponed and to say the group were disappointed would be an understatement.
However from raindrops comes sunshine and the crew are all fired up for Sunday when hopefully the weather will be in their favour.
Dog show starts at 3pm with entries taken at 1.30pm.
Vintage cars, bikes, tractors, trucks, stationary engines and auto jumble trade stands. Military vehicle displays and much much more.
Here’s hoping for the best of weather for the Family Fun day on Sunday, June 19 in Tipperary Town at the Supermac’s Tipp Town Plaza.
All proceeds to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Hope to see you there.
Written by Martin Quinn
Cyril Bailey, EBS Nenagh, presenting sponsorship for the Nenagh Éire Ógres camp to Tom Gleeson, secretary of Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club
Clonmel AC’s Evan Fitzgerald on the podium with his silver medal following the National 5 Mile Road Race on Saturday last
Paschal Ryan, (centre), with junior members of Ballinhassig GAA club, gearing up for their 140k walk fundraiser. Inset is the walking route from Cork to Tipperary
Thurles Musical Society helped to Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption with proceeds of their recent concert going towards the fund
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.