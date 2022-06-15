Amazing life-sized Gruffallo will sit outside the library in Tipperary Town

Will Fogarty of Fear na Coillte Chainsaw Sculptures takes a break from his work on the Gruffallo ARTICLE AND PICTURE BY: MARTIN QUINN
Tipp Town library had a fantastic day in the Moorehaven Centre recently, celebrating the works of Julia Donaldson with a demonstration by Will Fogarty of Fear na Coillte Chainsaw Sculptures.
Will is a self-taught chainsaw sculptor living in Hospital, Limerick.
The result of Will’s work at the centre was an amazing life-sized Gruffallo which will sit outside the library.
Tipperary Town Library wishes to thank all who participated and facilitated the event on the day including Paula and James Hynes, Dominique Davoust and Gráinne Ní Dhomhail, the Syrian group and the Ukrainian group.
Thank you to Mairéad and Josephine who facilitated this event.
Cyril Bailey, EBS Nenagh, presenting sponsorship for the Nenagh Éire Ógres camp to Tom Gleeson, secretary of Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club
Clonmel AC’s Evan Fitzgerald on the podium with his silver medal following the National 5 Mile Road Race on Saturday last
Paschal Ryan, (centre), with junior members of Ballinhassig GAA club, gearing up for their 140k walk fundraiser. Inset is the walking route from Cork to Tipperary
Thurles Musical Society helped to Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption with proceeds of their recent concert going towards the fund
