Excellence celebrated with awards at end of another great year at St Ailbe's

The annual St Ailbe’s awards ceremony provided a platform to recognise, encourage and celebrate excellence in the school at all levels, in academic, attendance and sporting pursuits.

On Friday, May 27, in the Michael Quirke Physical Education Building, the winners of this year’s awards were announced.

It was another successful year for St Ailbe’s, which culminated in the Junior Ladies Soccer team winning the county title.

Awards presented included Student of the Year, Junior Sports Awards, Transition Year Student of the Year and Entrepreneurial prizes.

A total of 13 sets of awards were presented by school principal, Ruaidhri Devitt, deputy principal, Kieran O’Dwyer, Parents’ Council representative, Catherine Heffernan and School Chairperson of the Board of Management, Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan.

First up on the evening were the Junior and Senior sports awards.

With the steadily increasing numbers in St Ailbe’s over the past number of years, competition for these categories is now very tight.

Winners included: DJ Leopold, Stephen Ryan, Alex Cummins, Eoin O’Shea, Abi Ryan and Grace Hogan. In the Senior category, Molly Ryan, Sinead O’Brien and Emily Phelan were to the fore.

A full list of all recipients can be found on the school website.

Further winners in the Arts, Entrepreneurial and leadership sections were presented prior to the Excellent Attendance awards.

One of the biggest cheers of the night was reserved for Sixth Year student, Aaron O’Reilly, who was presented with the gold medal award and certificate for his unblemished attendance record during his six years at St Ailbe’s.

Parents’ Council representative, Catherine Heffernan, was on hand to present the Friendship award to one recipient from each year group.

The Friendship award is presented to students to recognise their sense of comradery with their peers throughout the school year. DJ Leopold, Joshua Hartnett, Darragh Healy, David O’Dwyer, Maria Francesco Mondino and Denis Shastak were called upon to receive their prestigious awards.

St Ailbe’s Chairperson of the Board of Management, Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan, presented the newest category of decoration – the Core Values award. This accolade is presented on behalf of the ETB, to a junior and senior student, who are deemed to represent the ethos/culture of St Ailbe’s, at its very best.

Values such as the pursuit of excellence, care and respect for all, commitment to the school community and a belief in treating all members equally, were the criteria for selection. It was strongly felt that both recipients – Evan Ryan and Matthew Kavanagh, exemplified these traits in abundance, throughout their time in St Ailbe’s, so it was a very proud night for both recipients.

In the Academic Awards section, Betty L’Herrou, Ayaz Malik, Emma O’Dwyer, Aoife O’Sullivan and Leona Schlinkmeier were among the recipients, while Katelyn Heffernan and Abbie Shannon took home the coveted Transition Year Student of the Year Award.

The penultimate prize, St Ailbe’s Sportsperson of the Year, was then announced and it came as no great surprise, when one of the school’s most athletic and gifted sports men, Thomas O’Mahoney, was presented with this honour.

Finally, it came to the big one - the Student of the Year. Again, few in the huge audience were surprised when Rory Sampson’s name was called out. Rory has been an exemplary student, both in academia, but more significantly as a person and role model to just about everyone else in the school community.

Rory proved a most popular recipient and it was an emotional occasion for all in attendance, in particular, for his very proud parents, Joseph and Mary.

In conclusion school principal, Mr Devitt, thanked the students, parents and staff for their commitment and hard work throughout the school year and wished all those sitting the State Exams the best of luck.