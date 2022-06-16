International Yoga Day in Cashel

The Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) in conjunction with Tipperary County Council is pleased to launch of celebrating the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday June 25, from 10am to 1pm at Cashel Rugby Club grounds in Cashel town, County Tipperary as a free outdoor event.

This will be including a session of yoga, Pranayama and meditation followed by Irish Dancing with Lucy Burgess and Scoil Ui Ruairc and Indian cultural performance.

The event was officially launched at the Municipal District Civic Offices in Tipperary town by Councillor Declan Burgees, Margo Hayes from Migrant forum/Tipperary County Council and District Administrator Anthony Coleman, in presence of FICI Board members Dr. Puri, Babulal Yadav, Kuldeep Joshi, Sangeeta Molloy from Clonmel, Cllr John Crosse and Mairead Shaw from Amneal, Cashel.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India 5,000 years ago. On 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

This year 2022, the United Nations has set a theme ‘Yoga for humanity’ because the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented human tragedy. Beyond its immediate impact on physical health, the COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated psychological suffering and mental health problems, including depression and anxiety, as pandemic-related restrictions were introduced in various forms in many countries.

This has highlighted the urgent need to address the mental health dimension of the pandemic, in addition to the physical health aspects.

“This is a very special event for Tipperary and the wider community bringing together individuals and families of all backgrounds. I am thrilled to be apart of the organising team and officially launch the event today in Tipperary. This event remembers everyone that we have sadly lost due to the covid pandemic and indeed the war in Ukraine. It’s about celebrating different cultures and inclusion in society” said Councillor Declan Burgess.

“I am looking forward to seeing a large crowd enjoying some yoga from the Horse & Jockey Hotel’s Kevin Ryan, mediation from Sangeeta Molloy and a presentation of traditional dancing from both Indian and Irish communities. June 25th in Cashel Rugby Club is going to be a full agenda and a worthwhile event to both existing yoga participants and newcomers interested in learning” added the Cashel based representative.