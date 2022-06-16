ETB to locate its new Construction Skills Training Centre in Tipperary Town in huge boost for local economy

Tipperary Town received a major boost this week with the announcement by Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) to locate its new Construction Skills Training Centre there.

TETB has over the past two years offered courses both full and part time in Dry Lining from a premises on the Bansha Road.

The success of these courses and the demand from employers for the trained learners from the courses, has encouraged TETB to expand their offering to the construction industry. The training facility has now been expanded and a second warehouse has been developed to house additional construction course options.

TETB following consultations with the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and SOLAS the green light has been given to offer a range of construction training courses to assist with meeting the National Retrofitting targets set by Government.

Colin Cummins the Director of Further Education and Training with TETB said

“Tipperary Town was chosen because it is central for people across County Tipperary and the surrounding areas to access training and to upskill in construction because of its location including convenience to mainline rail services.”

The construction courses offered will include:

Drylining,

Plastering (Basic Skills),

Insulation installation skills,

Near Zero Energy Building (NZEB) fundamental awareness,

Pre-Apprenticeship Multi-Trade.

The training courses offered by TETB in the Training Centre will be both full time and part time to facilitate persons who are unemployed or in employment who wish to up-skill. The training courses are fully funded by the State and offer a solid starting point for people to work in specialist employment areas in the construction sector across Ireland.

Minister Niall Collins will officially open the centre, launching the new training courses at an Open Day on June 20 between 10am and 12 noon in its expanded premises located on the grounds of the Glen Veterinary clinic on the Bansha road in Tipperary Town.

TETB is inviting people to view the facilities and will accept registrations for places on the training courses on the day. For more information please contact Tipperary ETB on 052 619 1433.