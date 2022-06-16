Search

16 Jun 2022

ETB to locate its new Construction Skills Training Centre in Tipperary Town in huge boost for local economy

Minister Niall Collins to officially open the Tipperary ETB training centre of excellence on June 20

ETB to locate its new Construction Skills Training Centre in Tipperary Town in huge boost for local economy

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Town received a major boost this week with the announcement by Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) to locate its new Construction Skills Training Centre there.

TETB has over the past two years offered courses both full and part time in Dry Lining from a premises on the Bansha Road.

The success of these courses and the demand from employers for the trained learners from the courses, has encouraged TETB to expand their offering to the construction industry. The training facility has now been expanded and a second warehouse has been developed to house additional construction course options.

TETB following consultations with the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and SOLAS the green light has been given to offer a range of construction training courses to assist with meeting the National Retrofitting targets set by Government.

Colin Cummins the Director of Further Education and Training with TETB said

“Tipperary Town was chosen because it is central for people across County Tipperary and the surrounding areas to access training and to upskill in construction because of its location including convenience to mainline rail services.”

The construction courses offered will include:

Drylining,

Plastering (Basic Skills),

Insulation installation skills,

Near Zero Energy Building (NZEB) fundamental awareness,

Pre-Apprenticeship Multi-Trade.

The training courses offered by TETB in the Training Centre will be both full time and part time to facilitate persons who are unemployed or in employment who wish to up-skill. The training courses are fully funded by the State and offer a solid starting point for people to work in specialist employment areas in the construction sector across Ireland.

Minister Niall Collins will officially open the centre, launching the new training courses at an Open Day on June 20 between 10am and 12 noon in its expanded premises located on the grounds of the Glen Veterinary clinic on the Bansha road in Tipperary Town.

TETB is inviting people to view the facilities and will accept registrations for places on the training courses on the day. For more information please contact Tipperary ETB on 052 619 1433.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media