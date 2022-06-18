Tipperary’s ‘fittest superstars’ contest unites Cashel GAA and rugby clubs

On Saturday last Cashel RFC hosted Tipp’s Fittest Superstars, a fundraiser produced by the combined efforts of Cashel King Cormac’s GAA Club and Cashel Rugby Club.

A huge crowd gathered for the event that was hugely successful.

In excess of 40 teams pitted themselves against the gruelling nine obstacle course designed by none other than GAA mastermind and Ireland’s Fittest Family producer, Davy Fitzgerald.

Along with his crew, right from the get go, they were involved with every single team as they were seen and heard pushing on each of the contestants. It was incredible from them.



Into the evening there were eight teams still standing and the crowds were treated to some brilliant entertainment with each of the remaining teams giving it everything. In the finish the best team “Team 32” were crowned deserving winners of Tipp’s Fittest Superstars 2022, collecting their cheque for €5,000 with a further €1,000 donated to the very worthy Kick it for Corey Fundraising campaign - a lovely gesture.



Well done to all “Team 32” members, Darren Gayson, Stephen Flanagan, Mary Bourke, Paul Molloy and Joey Burnett.

The evening was only getting going for most however with the marquee a hive of entertainment with a full hog roast and BBQ well underway. The trade stalls were busy all through the day with a constant flow of people through the gates of Cashel RFC.



A massive well done to both clubs and their hard working committees in merging to provide such a brilliant day for everyone.

It was great to see such great numbers back out and supporting local business and two great local clubs.



Both Cashel KC and Cashel RFC would like to thank everyone associated in bringing this idea to fruition and executing so professionally all the plans made over the previous months.



A huge thanks to all of the teams that participated; it was great to see so many involved. The people that came along on the day from Cashel and further afield - a massive thanks to you all. To our sponsors that dug deep once again without your kind generosity an event such as this would not be possible.



To anyone and everyone that volunteered in any capacity we tip our hat to you all. Great people. With such fantastic feedback already circulating who knows we might see you all again next year for round two.