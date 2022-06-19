Tipperary councillor raises concerns over deterioration to a local bog road
Councillor Ger Darcy has raised issues with the Kilcorran bog road near Borrisokane week’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.
He said the road ‘sags down’ and can present a danger to those unaware of it.
Cllr Michael O’Meara supported Cllr Darcy’s question and expressed his disappointment at the level of climate change funding available to deal with roads prone to flooding.
Director of Services Roads, Transportation, Infrastructure Marcus O’Conner says that the council has attempted to fix the problem in the past, but extra weight on the road does make it worse.
He also said Tipperary County Council would continue to apply for funding.
