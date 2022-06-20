Search

20 Jun 2022

Dimma’s Books in St Vincents de Paul, Roscrea, is up and running

'This will provide much needed funds for us to help families in the locality and give the town a badly needed upmarket speciality shop' - Con Cunningham

Picture shows the room where most of the volumes are located. In the main shop are the novels and juvenalia as well as some local studies and publications

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

20 Jun 2022 10:45 AM

Dimma’s Books, the boutique bookshop in St Vincents de Paul, Roscrea, with almost all new books, is up and running after its official opening by conference president Con Cunningham on Saturday morning in Church Street.


Mr Cunningham said: “I am delighted as president of the the SVP conference here in Roscrea in our beautiful Vincents shop to officially open Dimmas Books, a new boutique bookshop in the town. It will have two main benefits.


“This will provide much needed funds for us to help families in the locality and give the town a badly needed upmarket speciality shop.


“I thank George for all his help in bringing this about and all who helped him, Tony, Eileen and others. We hope it will provide many hours of pleasure for a long time for all those who visit.”
Organiser and SVP Honourary Librarian George Cunningham thanked all who had made the bookshop a reality.


Members of SVP particularly Tony Brennan and Eileen Donovan, shop manager.
Michael Bracken, volunteer was a great help to George during the weeks of preparation.
He thanked in particular Roberts Books in Ashbourne for their generosity in sourcing many hundreds of books, Roscrea Express for the delivery of the pallet gratis, Roscrea Signs for the original Dimma shop sign at no cost to SVP.


A small crowd of book lovers gathered to wish the bookshop well; it is hoped that many many more will visit, browse and buy during the coming weeks.


There are incredible bargains of new books: fiction of all kinds; childrens and a wide range of non fiction both Irish and international. All at really rock bottom prices.
Dimma’s Books is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm and alternate Saturdays, 10am to 1pm.
Proceeds to help families in the locality

