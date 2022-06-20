Elements of Change Festival for Cloughjordan, June 25 and 26

Local music sensations Jack Keeshan (Roscrea) and Nat Stone (Cloughjordan) will join national festival headliners Shakalak, Ophelia McCabe, Sive and a host more musicians, artists, organisers and advocates at the Elements of Change community Festival in Cloughjordan Saturday 25th and 26th June.

Organised by NGO Cultivate, the team behind Global Green at Electric Picnic, Elements of Change in the Cloughjordan Ecovillage will feature dozens of acts and artists and a whole host of areas and activities for everyone - young, old and in between.

The main amphitheatre stage - a spectacular construction that has seen everyone from Kíla and Mary Coughlan to President Michael D Higgins delivering from it in recent years - will see Dublin-based hip-hip funk space poets Shakalak headline, while DJ Ollie ‘Float Notes’ Moore (tropicalista Galway) rounds things off on the Sunday.

“Elements of Change will be a great chance to try things out - as well as main stage entertainment, there will be a focus on skills, crafts, learning and participation” festival organiser Aaron Bailey says.



Find out about tiny homes, land sharing, social imagining for transition with Davie Philip; stretch out your mind, body and creativity with sessions on yoga, Tai chi, foraging, drumming, gongs, freestyle poetry, juggling, storytelling, spoken word, perennial gardening, upcycling and even forest bathing.



There will also be an open mic and open space, fire show, as well as creative workshops, interactive talks and demos. Quirky ones include upcycling your tent into a kite, freestyle poetry, and making seasonal foraged flower crowns.



Parents with children will be well catered for, with a dedicated children’s area and parade on the Sunday. Already, entries are flying into Murphy’s Shop on Main Street, for a fun art competition for children from 1st to 4th class, called “smart villages of the future”.



The weekender will see trad sessions and contemporary electronica, amazing food and ecovillage tours, volleyball and soccer outings, a crafts market selling handmade goods from local artisans, and local acts such as Cloughjordan’s Nicantsaoi, Mel White and Limerick’s Jayne performing their songs and poetry.

With dozens of acts and activities spread out over dedicated areas, in the amenity area of the ecovillage’s 67 acres, this family friendly festival will be the destination Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th June.



“Our aim here is to bring together as much of the fun and creativity the region has to offer with the best breakthrough national level acts - while also having a full range of things to get involved in all day. And to do so in a way that’s affordable to all, as this is, fundamentally, a community gathering for everyone” festival organiser Aaron Bailey concludes.



NGO Cultivate is based in Cloughjordan ecovillage. It organises an area at the Electric Picnic called Global Green each year, where over 200 people work and perform over the weekend. It also runs permaculture courses and other courses and events in the ecovillage and around Europe.

To book, go to www.cultivate.ie. Full weekend ticket €50, camping available, single day tickets also available.