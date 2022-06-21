Search

21 Jun 2022

Cashel’s Deanery House goes to auction with a guide price of €800,000

Auction will be held in the plush recently restored Cashel Palace Hotel

Cashel’s Deanery House goes to auction with a guide price of €800,000

The 378 sq m (4,050 sq ft) Deanery in Cashel is set on nine acres of land

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A landmark residence in the heart of Old Cashel is set for auction with a guide price of €800,000. 

The Deanery in Cashel is situated at the edge of Lower Gate Street and Boherclough, and within walking distance of the Main Street, the Rock of Cashel and the Cashel Palace Hotel, with encompassing grounds of about nine acres. 

Fittingly, the auction room for the Deanery will be set in the Cashel Palace, itself bought by world renowned Magnier Family about five years ago, and which has just this year re-opened to great fanfare. 

The Deanery dates to 1790, and carries a price guide pre-auction of €800,000, via joint agents Liam O’Grady of DNG O’Grady, and Dougan FitzGerald.

The owners are the Representative Church Body of the Church of Ireland, which has used it as a rectory and vicarage since the 1960s.

The 4,000 plus sq ft property contains eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, which have now been emptied in advance of the auction on June 29. 

The property contains a fantastic view of the Rock of Cashel from a set of what the Auctioneers describe as a “a mixture of walled gardens and field paddocks in an urban environment.” 

The Georgian residence is decorated with a fanlight over door, an impressive drive in,  timber sash windows, a glass covered conservatory, and period plasterwork and fireplaces. 

