Search

21 Jun 2022

Tipperary Cathaoirleach's welcome for the Palestinian Ambassador was held on June 14  

Reception was held in the Civic Offices, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town

Tipperary Cathaoirleach's welcome for the Palestinian Ambassador was held on June 14  

At the reception the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Murphy, (centre) spoke of her wish for a sustained ceasefire and peace in Palestine

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 9:16 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

On June 14, the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy and members of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Muncipal District welcomed Her Excellency Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland to the Civic Offices in Tipperary Town. 

At the reception the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Murphy, spoke of her wish for a sustained ceasefire and peace in Palestine.

She then formally proposed a motion that the Cathaoirleach and Elected Members of Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District on behalf of the people of the District, accord a Civic Welcome for Her Excellency Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of Palestine. 

This motion was seconded by Councillor Roger Kennedy and supported by Councillors Crosse and Ryan (Shiner) and Deputy Martin Browne.  The Ambassador was then presented with a scroll and a Tipperary crystal clock. 

The Ambassador thanked the people of Tipperary for the warm welcome and spoke of strengthening ties with Tipperary and her wish for a new generation of Palestinians who wanted hope and peace. Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid gifted the Cathaoirleach a book by Dr. Yasser M Khaldi on Bethlehem, the birthplace of hope and also a hand-painted plate by Palestine artists.

Mr Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, was delighted that the Ambassador choose to visit Tipperary and extended her a warm welcome and hoped she enjoyed her visit to Tipperary. 

Following her visit to the Council Civic Offices in Tipperary town the Palestinian Ambassador travelled with her husband Mr. Rami Abdullmagid to Bansha to plant a tree as well as meeting children from the local primary school before returning to Tipperary town to visit Knockanrawley Resource Centre and the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre. 

They concluded their trip with a visit to the Glen of Aherlow and Christ the King statue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media